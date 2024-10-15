Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Purchases 24,400 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.58 per share, with a total value of C$136,132.48.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:MRT.UN traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.65. 5,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,960. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$5.20 and a 1-year high of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

