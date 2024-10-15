Morgan Stanley Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $37.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,964.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,130 shares of company stock worth $1,212,594 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,786 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after buying an additional 666,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five9 by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,257,000 after buying an additional 406,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

