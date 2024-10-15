Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in September

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

IIF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,219. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

