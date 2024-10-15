Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.17 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $157.16 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00042342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,141,323,803 coins and its circulating supply is 913,485,058 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

