Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (MTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

MTU opened at GBX 103.65 ($1.35) on Tuesday. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a one year low of GBX 83.07 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of £173.48 million, a P/E ratio of 950.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 11.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.95.

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

In other news, insider Barbara Powley bought 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £285.69 ($373.06). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.