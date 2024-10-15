Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 253666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

MAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Montage Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$716.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

