Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

