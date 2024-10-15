Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Financial Review

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GN Store Nord A/S and Modular Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Modular Medical has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.41%. Given Modular Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than GN Store Nord A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

35.3% of GN Store Nord A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Modular Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A $4.35 4.89 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$17.47 million ($0.78) -2.78

Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A Modular Medical N/A -228.12% -178.09%

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Modular Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

