Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after buying an additional 8,073,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,364,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,519,000 after buying an additional 408,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after buying an additional 94,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

