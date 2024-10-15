Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $27.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBLY. HSBC started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Shares of MBLY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,147,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,692. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.08. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after buying an additional 8,073,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,364,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 94,946 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

