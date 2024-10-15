MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.26 and last traded at $105.53. Approximately 515,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 814,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.63.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after buying an additional 1,260,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 432,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

