Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 5,414,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,441.6 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MMTOF remained flat at $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi Motors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mitsubishi Motors stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi Motors were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

