Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.50. 5,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 1,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

