Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in September

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,452,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 5,029,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.5 days.
Mirvac Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MRVGF remained flat at $1.46 on Tuesday. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mirvac Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.