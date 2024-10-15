Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in September

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,452,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 5,029,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.5 days.

Mirvac Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRVGF remained flat at $1.46 on Tuesday. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Further Reading

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

