Mina Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Mina has a total market cap of $659.75 million and $44.68 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,191,939,090 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,709,611 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

