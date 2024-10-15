MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 25,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 67,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

