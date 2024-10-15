MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $139.97 and last traded at $141.30. 29,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 148,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.25.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.27.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

