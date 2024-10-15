Michael S. Ryan Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Comcast Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

