Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Metso Oyj Price Performance

OUKPY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,742. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

