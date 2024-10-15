Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Metso Oyj Price Performance
OUKPY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,742. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.40.
About Metso Oyj
