MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 2.0% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MetLife by 54.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 2,313.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in MetLife by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.