MetisDAO Price Reaches $39.44 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $39.44 or 0.00059217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $240.63 million and $18.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,055.96 or 0.99182083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007213 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 38.98204035 USD and is up 10.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $18,636,145.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

