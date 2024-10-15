Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $100,591.15 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,623,853 coins and its circulating supply is 31,407,349 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,623,853 with 31,407,349 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.41036773 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $79,059.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

