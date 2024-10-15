Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.6% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3,352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after purchasing an additional 113,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,493,681. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,493,681. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.89, for a total value of $533,850.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,172,468.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,826 shares of company stock worth $131,791,613 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $647.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $590.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.41. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

