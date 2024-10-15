Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.18 and last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 40417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury General by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,999,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,237,000 after buying an additional 88,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth $8,492,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 44.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

