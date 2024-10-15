MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 674,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,283.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $46.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,033.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,018.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,750.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

