Members Trust Co Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Members Trust Co lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $175.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

