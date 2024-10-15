Members Trust Co Sells 41 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Danaher by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.14. 809,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,260. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $202.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

