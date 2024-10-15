Members Trust Co Sells 1,295 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Members Trust Co cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,672. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

