Members Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,996. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

