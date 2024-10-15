Members Trust Co Has $215,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Members Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. 42,727,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,830,117. The company has a market capitalization of $332.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,921,082 shares of company stock worth $6,582,343,525. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

