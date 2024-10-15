Members Trust Co Acquires 417 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.33. The company had a trading volume of 853,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

