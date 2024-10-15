MELD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $947,151.43 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. MELD has a total market capitalization of $57.24 million and $947,151.43 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01459188 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $997,352.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

