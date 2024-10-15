MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 4,834 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $348,206,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in McDonald’s by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $308,878,000 after purchasing an additional 403,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,781,937.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,716.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $310.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.69. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $310.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.