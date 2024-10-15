MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 143 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $907.21.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $866.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $848.37 and a 200 day moving average of $795.27. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $3,262.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

