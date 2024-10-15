MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $801,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

