MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $801,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.