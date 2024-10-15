MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 1,954 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMT opened at $221.89 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

