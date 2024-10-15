MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 1,258 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

