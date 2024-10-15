McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $340.00 at Evercore ISI

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.92.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD opened at $311.03 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $311.03. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,567,030,000 after purchasing an additional 188,888 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,216,677,000 after buying an additional 354,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,273,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $640,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.