Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.67, but opened at $51.61. Matador Resources shares last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 132,319 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.85.

Matador Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

In related news, Director Robert Gaines Baty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,067.86. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,067.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

