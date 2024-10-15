Mantle Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.10 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Mantle has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $81.42 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.61 or 0.00257092 BTC.

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.61507318 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $48,737,007.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

