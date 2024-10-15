Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $306.48 and last traded at $305.93, with a volume of 20382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

