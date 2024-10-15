Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Siebert Williams Shank

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

