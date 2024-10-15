Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 83.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 42,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 130.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

MCN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 33,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,877. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.