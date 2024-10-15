LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $131.16 and a 1 year high of $191.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $154.37.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

