Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Lyle Braaten Sells 143,000 Shares

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Braaten sold 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,940.00.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVE LUM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.58. 312,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Lumina Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$241.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

