LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.0 days.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

