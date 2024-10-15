Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion increased its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the third quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Linde by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Linde by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Linde by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,707. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.53 and its 200-day moving average is $449.90. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $483.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

