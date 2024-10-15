Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $791,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBHY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,050 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3131 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

