Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 27.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

