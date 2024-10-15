Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $120.35. 15,763,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,698,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

